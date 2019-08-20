Mark Wahlberg Gives 6-Year-Old Cancer Patient The Ultimate 'Transformers' Surprise

Also available on the NBC app

Mark Wahlberg is giving back! The "Transformers" actor surprised Hudson Brown – a young boy battling medulloblastoma, a cancerous brain tumor – with a visit to Beaumont Hospital's proton therapy center, where he previously received treatment. Mark gave Hudson some "Transformers" toys and a signed photo from director Michael Bay, and he answered some of his burning questions about the franchise! The actor's visit was a long time coming; he first sent Hudson a video to celebrate his last day of proton therapy treatment in April 2018.

