The 46-year-old actor took to Facebook to show off his six-pack and reveal how he keeps things lean for his upcoming role.
Appearing:
Tags: mark wahlberg fitness, Hollywood, Mark Wahlberg, Interviews, Celebrity news, Access, entertainment, mark wahlberg protein, celebrity, gossip, Breaking News, mark wahlberg gym, mark wahlberg diet, entertainment news, mark wahlberg workout, mark wahlberg movies, mark wahlberg latest movie, mark wahlberg images, mark wahlberg age, mark wahlberg daily routine
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.