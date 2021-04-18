Also available on the nbc app

Mark Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg are mourning a devastating loss. The famous brothers announced the death of their beloved mother, Alma, on Sunday. She was 78. Both actors shared touching tributes to their mom on Instagram, with Mark posting a photo of Alma alongside a brief but meaningful caption, writing, ”My angel. Rest in peace.” For his part, Donnie reflected on Alma’s memory with an emotional video montage of some of their most heartfelt moments from over the years and he penned a lengthy caption honoring her best qualities and what he’ll remember most.

