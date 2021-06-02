Also available on the nbc app

Tom Holland turned 25 on Tuesday and one of his costars is celebrating in a special way, by low key roasting him! Mark Ruffalo took to his Instagram to wish the “Spider Man” star a happy birthday and poked fun at him for giving away so many spoilers over the years. “Happy Birthday to the one who spoils more about the MCU than me and my fellow @therussobrothers twin, @tomholland2013,” Mark wrote. Both actors are notorious for spoiling the Marvel blockbusters. Tom previously revealed his character would head to space in the highly anticipated “Avengers: Infinity War.” And he wasn’t the only Marvel superhero to spoil that film, Mark gave away the ending by revealing everyone dies.

