Access Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo Wants A '13 Going On 30' Sequel: 'Maybe 50 Going On 80?'

CLIP02/28/22
Mark Ruffalo is down for a "13 Going On 30" sequel! The actor spoke with Access Hollywood at the premiere of "The Adam Project" about reuniting with Jennifer Garner on the Netflix film as well as the possibility of a sequel to their iconic romcom. "Jen and I have been talking about this and… I do think it's time for a sequel to what happens! Maybe '50 giong on 80?,'" he said. "The Adam Project" is out on Netflix on March 11.

Tags: Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, 13 Going on 30, movies, romcoms, the adam project
