Mark Ruffalo On Jennifer Aniston As A Co-Star: 'She Was So Amazing & Generous To Me'

Also available on the NBC app

Back in the day, Mark Ruffalo co-starred with Jennifer Aniston in the romantic comedy "Rumor Has It…," and he recently welcomed her to Instagram with a punny reference to their movie: "Rumor has it Jennifer Aniston has a new Instagram account." At the premiere of his new movie "Dark Waters," Mark talked to All Access about his memories of their time working together. "She was so amazing and generous to me, and we had such a fun time making that movie. And it was not easy: we changed directors like two weeks into the movie, which is usually disastrous!"

Appearing: