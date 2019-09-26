Mark Ronson Addresses 'Embarrassing' Backlash Over Sapiosexual Comment: 'I Apologize'

Also available on the NBC app

Mark Ronson is setting the record straight on a recent comment. The music producer sat down with Rolling Stone magazine to address the backlash over claims that he "came out" as sapiosexual in an interview with ITV's "Good Morning Britain." He said, "I do not consider myself part of any marginalized community and I apologize if anybody misunderstood or took offense to it." Mark went on to explain that the show had a segment on sapiosexuality and they asked for his thoughts. When they told him the term meant that you're attracted to intelligence, he replied, "That sounds great. Of course, who wouldn't be?"

