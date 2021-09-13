Tiger Woods Twins With 12-Year-Old Son In First Golf Tournament Since Horrific Car Crash
CLIP 12/18/21
Mark Duplass spoke to Access Hollywood about Season 2 of his AppleTV+ show, "The Morning Show." He raves about working alongside Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon calling it "surreal." "I just love acting with (Jennifer Aniston) you couldn't ask for a better scene partner," he said. He also says that he and Jennifer would hug it out after some of their more heave scenes on the show. "The Morning Show" Season 2 premieres Friday, 9/17 on AppleTV+.