Mark Duplass spoke to Access Hollywood about Season 2 of his AppleTV+ show, "The Morning Show." He raves about working alongside Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon calling it "surreal." "I just love acting with (Jennifer Aniston) you couldn't ask for a better scene partner," he said. He also says that he and Jennifer would hug it out after some of their more heave scenes on the show. "The Morning Show" Season 2 premieres Friday, 9/17 on AppleTV+.

