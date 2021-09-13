Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Mark Duplass & Jennifer Aniston Hugged It Out After Filming Heavy Scenes In 'The Morning Show'

CLIP09/13/21
Also available on the nbc app

Mark Duplass spoke to Access Hollywood about Season 2 of his AppleTV+ show, "The Morning Show." He raves about working alongside Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon calling it "surreal." "I just love acting with (Jennifer Aniston) you couldn't ask for a better scene partner," he said. He also says that he and Jennifer would hug it out after some of their more heave scenes on the show. "The Morning Show" Season 2 premieres Friday, 9/17 on AppleTV+.

Appearing:
Tags: Mark Duplass, The Morning Show, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon
S2021 E04 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.