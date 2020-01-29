Also available on the NBC app

Mark Cuban opened up about the tragic passing of NBA legend Kobe Bryant during a candid interview with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans at Universal Studios Orlando. The "Shark Tank" star, who is the owner of the Dallas Mavericks basketball team, explained his decision to retire the No. 24 after Kobe's untimely death. Mark also shared his hopes on how the world will remember the former Los Angeles Laker's player. Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna along with 7 other people died when their helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California on Sunday.

Appearing: