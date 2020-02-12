Mark Cuban Jokingly Shades Mario Lopez's 'Shark Tank' Idea: 'This Is A Long Ass Pitch'

Also available on the NBC app

Mark Cuban is in the house! Mark joined Access Daily hosts Mario Lopez, Kit Hoover and Scott Evans in Orlando to chat about his hit show, "Shark Tank," during which, Mario pitched him his popular tequila brand. "I'm going to give you the proper pitch. Mr. Cuban, my name is Mario Lopez, my product is Casa Mexico Tequila. Not only is it the smoothest, it's a secret. I'm often asked, why don't you age? It's tequila," Mario told the famed businessman. Plus, Mark got candid on how he is raising his kids to not "grow up and be entitled jerks."

