Mark Consuelos Reveals How He Feels About Kelly Ripa’s Tattoo Of Their Wedding Date

Mark Conseulos is revealing how he feels about his wife, Kelly Ripa’s, tiny tribute to their wedding. Last month, the daytime host revealed she got a permanent tribute to her and Mark’s relationship, showing her Instagram followers a new tattoo of their wedding date inked on the inside of her elbow. And Mark says he’s a big fan of the ink! “I love her tattoo. I think it's adorable. I think it's beautiful. I saw it for the first-time last week. I think it's fantastic,” the “Riverdale” actor said.

