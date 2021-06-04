Kate Middleton Channels Princess Diana & Queen Elizabeth With Unique Hat Choice For Remembrance Day
CLIP 11/15/21
Main Content
Mark Conseulos is revealing how he feels about his wife, Kelly Ripa’s, tiny tribute to their wedding. Last month, the daytime host revealed she got a permanent tribute to her and Mark’s relationship, showing her Instagram followers a new tattoo of their wedding date inked on the inside of her elbow. And Mark says he’s a big fan of the ink! “I love her tattoo. I think it's adorable. I think it's beautiful. I saw it for the first-time last week. I think it's fantastic,” the “Riverdale” actor said.