Mark Consuelos is saying goodbye to "Riverdale." The 50-year-old has played the villainous, Hiram Lodge on the show for four years, but will not return as a series regular for season 6. Mark joined the cast in season 2 as Veronica Lodge's mysterious father and made his final appearance on the show during Wednesday night's episode. During the season 5 finale main character, Archie Andrews, exiles Hiram from the town after years of questionable behavior, and as he exits so does Mark.

