Mark Consuelos And Kelly Ripa are gushing over their son Joaquin going to his high school prom. On Tuesday, the talk show host shared a series of behind-the-scenes snaps of the teen getting ready for his big night on her Instagram story. The proud mom also revealed that Joaquin was wearing his dad’s black tuxedo for the big night. In a sweet snap the “Riverdale'' actor posted of their son with his prom date, Kelly commented, “In your tux and shoes no less!”

