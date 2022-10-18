Mariska Hargitay couldn’t keep her emotions in while accepting the 2022 Dick Cavett Artistic Champion Award at the Hampton’s International Film Festival over the weekend for her decade’s long charity work. “I looked at what I set out to do, which is to act, tell stories, but also to inspire and also to heal. And so today, I took that in because it is something I am so deeply, deeply privileged to do, and proud of,” she exclusively told Access Hollywood at The Pridwin Hotel & Cottages. The 58-year-old actress also explained how her empathy and compassion in real life became a foundation for her tough as nails role on “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit.”

