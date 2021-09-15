Main Content

Mariska Hargitay Teases Her & Christopher Meloni's 'Law & Order' Reunion Will Be 'Epic' (Exclusive)

CLIP09/14/21
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni will soon be reuniting onscreen for the joint season premieres of "Law & Order: SVU" and "Law & Order: Organized Crime”! "I think it's what the fans wanted. We've been waiting for so long for Stabler and Benson to reunite," she says in Access Hollywood's exclusive first look at the new season. She added, "I think it's gonna be epic." "Law & Order" Thursdays kick off Sept. 23 on NBC.

