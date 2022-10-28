Mariska Hargitay just got a blast from the past! Access Hollywood surprised the "Law & Order: SVU" star with a video message from a former crush, who is related to an Access associate producer! "I definitely had a crush on him. Definitely, I'll admit that right now," she said. "He was so cute and so lovely." Mariska also opened up about the secret to her marriage to Peter Hermann and talked about her longtime friendship with former onscreen partner Chris Meloni.

