Mariska Hargitay On 'Law & Order: SVU' Reaching 20 Seasons : I'm 'Overwhelmed With Gratitude'

CLIP09/21/18
"Law and Order: Special Victims Unit" star Mariska Hargitay tells Access what it means to her that the show is marking 20 seasons! Watch as Mariska remembers going from "E.R." to "SVU." And, "SVU" newcomer Philip Winchester tells Access about how incredibly welcoming Mariska and the cast were when he joined last season. "Law & Order: SVU" returns for Season 20 on Thursday, Sept. 27 at 10/9c on NBC.

