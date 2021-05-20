Also available on the nbc app

Mariska Hargitay is on the mend after suffering from multiple leg injuries. “The Law and Order: SVU” actress took to Instagram to share the news, posting a picture of herself outside of New York City’s Hospital for Special Surgery wearing a knee brace on her right leg, and an ankle brace on her left. “That Feeling When, you go to the doctor, get an MRI and find out that you have a broken knee, a hairline fracture in your ankle, and a torn ligament,” she said. “It’s always a good idea to go to the doctor. Immediately.” Mariska shared the good news that she did not need surgery, and reassured fans that the injuries did not happen while she was at work.

