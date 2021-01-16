Also available on the nbc app

Reunited and it feels so good! Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni are officially back onscreen – together! – and fans wouldn't have it any other way. The real-life pals and former longtime co-stars are teaming up for a special "Law & Order: SVU" episode which will see Chris' anticipated return as Det. Elliot Stabler opposite Mariska's iconic Olivia Benson. Both stars teased their Instagram followers with cheeky selfies on Jan. 15, dropping the first looks at their newest on-set collab.

