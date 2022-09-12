Friends who work out together, stay together! Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni chatted with Access Hollywood's Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover at the 2022 Emmy Awards and revealed they have stretched together on set of “Law & Order: SVU.” The actors also talked about how they have been able to work together for 14 years. “We’re open to each other’s ideas and that sort of thing, so it’s a collaborative experience, for me most importantly she’s a keen sense of humor and if things get a little tense, we’re able to go to that place or even if they’re not tense, we’re still able to communicate,” Chris said.

