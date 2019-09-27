Mario Lopez's Wife Grills Him On His Most Iconic '90s Fashion: Will The Mullet Make A Comeback?

Also available on the NBC app

Mario Lopez went on the ultimate fashion flashback! The "Access Hollywood" host revisited his most iconic '90s fashion with the help of wife Courtney Lopez, who couldn't help asking the question on everyone's mind: Will the mullet make a comeback? The couple's adorable newborn baby boy is also on hand for the style session, which featured a peek at Mario's past penchant for bike shorts, multi-colored blazers and white jeans.

