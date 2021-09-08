Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Mario Lopez's Wife Courtney Admits He Distracted Her On Set Of New Movie

CLIP09/08/21
Also available on the nbc app

Mario Lopez's wife Courtney joined him and Kit Hoover on Access Daily to discuss her role in the family crime drama, "I Love Us." When her husband surprised her on set, the actress admitted it was "nerve-wrecking," saying, "I'm used to it being the other way around. Me behind the camera while he's working and I'm watching him." "I Love Us" hits theaters, digital streaming, and VOD on September 17th.

Appearing:
Tags: courtney lopez, Mario, Access hollywood, I Love Us
S2021 E02 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.