Mario Lopez and his kids have the most adorable bond! The Access Hollywood co-host and father of three sat his two oldest kiddos, 9-year-old Gia and 6-year-old Dominic, down for a fun "Dad Q&A." Mario's kids asked him questions about his relationship with their mom, his favorite things to do with them and more, and he asked them some questions of his own! Plus, Gia did a hilarious impersonation of her father getting ready in the morning. "I'm getting roasted by my own kid!" Mario laughed.

