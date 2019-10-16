Mario Lopez Surprises Michael Douglas With A Celebrity Pop Quiz: How Well Does He Know Hollywood?

Also available on the NBC app

How well does Michael Douglas know what's going on in Hollywood? Access Hollywood co-host Mario Lopez surprised "The Kominsky Method" actor with a rapid-fire quiz on the latest in pop culture. While Michael struggled to name Justin Bieber's wife and baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor's nickname, he did nail a question about Katy Perry's love life. Plus, the Oscar winner had the perfect response to a question about his own wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones. Season 2 of "The Kominsky Method" premieres on Oct. 25 on Netflix.

Appearing: