Access Daily took it back to the 80s for this year's Halloween! Hosts Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez got into the spooky spirit by dressing up as Tom Cruises' two most iconic characters: Kit as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell from "Top Gun" and Mario as Joel Goodson from "Risky Business." The two hosts really got into character with Mario dancing to the infamous dance in the actor's breakout role and Kit taking flight with a stuffed goose.

