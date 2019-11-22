Also available on the nbc app

Tiffani Thiessen stopped by Access Daily to show hosts Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover how to make a tasty dish perfect for Thanksgiving. Mario raves over his "Saved by the Bell" co-star's cooking skills, revealing that his wife, Courtney Lopez, went into labor just hours after Tiffani cooked them a yummy dinner. You can whip up some of Tiffani's delicious recipes from her book, "Pull Up A Chair."

