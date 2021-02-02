Also available on the nbc app

Just one day after Dustin Diamond’s passing from Stage IV cancer, Access Hollywood’s Mario Lopez is reflecting on his longtime friendship with his “Saved by the Bell” co-star and what a special person he was. Mario opens up about why he always stayed in touch with Dustin, on some of the final moments they shared together, including meeting his girlfriend. He also shared how they were discussing either a potential reality project together and even looking at the possibility of having Dustin make an appearance on the reboot of “Saved By The Bell” on Peacock. He also reflects about meeting Dustin for the first time on their iconic TV series.

