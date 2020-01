Also available on the NBC app

Scott Wolf and Kennedy McMann stopped by Access Daily to chat with hosts Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover about their new CW show "Nancy Drew." Scott also looked back on his time on "Saved by the Bell" and Mario joked that the girls went totally crazy for the "Party of Five" alum at the time. Plus, watch Scott get a surprise message from his "A Christmas Love Story" co-star Kristin Chenoweth!

Appearing: