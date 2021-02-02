Also available on the nbc app

Mario Lopez is paying tribute to his late "Saved By the Bell" co-star, Dustin Diamond. The Access Hollywood co-host shared some touching words during the Feb. 1 broadcast, hours after news broke that Dustin had died following a battle with cancer. "He was like a little brother to me. We always remained in contact over the years, and I actually just spoke with him a couple of weeks ago after he got his diagnosis. Even then, he was full of energy, and he was optimistic," Mario shared in part.

