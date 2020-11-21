Also available on the nbc app

Mario Lopez is heading back to Bayside High for the new "Saved By The Bell"! The new series is an edgier reimagining of the classic '90s Saturday morning show, which features a brand-new cast and a few familiar faces. "I didn't think I'd be talking about ["Saved By The Bell"], much less playing the character [of A.C. Slater] over 30 years later," Mario marveled to Access Hollywood. Elizabeth Berkley Lauren and newcomers Dexter Darden and Alycia Pascual-Peña also shared details about what it was like bringing the sitcom back to life. The new "Saved By The Bell" premieres Nov. 25 on Peacock.

Appearing: