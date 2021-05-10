Also available on the nbc app

Leslie Jordan is showing off his moves against Mario Lopez on Access Daily in a dance-off to see who can best perform a variety of popular TikTok dances. The dancing duo performed Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love” challenge, then Biebers’ “Lean Wit It, Rock Wit It” challenge, and Jennifer Lopez’s “World Of Dance” challenge in this friendly competition. Leslie Jordan’s book “How Y’all Doing?: Misadventures And Mischief From A Life Well Lived” is out now!

