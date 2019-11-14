Mario Lopez, Kit Hoover, Scott Evans VS. Hoda Kotb And Jenna Bush Hager For Pop Culture Quiz

Also available on the NBC app

“Access Hollywood” is shooting out of New York City this week, and the hosts decided to join the “TODAY” show in honor of People announcing this year’s “Sexiest Man Alive.” Mario Lopez, Kit Hoover and Scott Evans took on Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in a fill-in-the-blank competition! They answered rapid-fire questions to see who remembered past editions of “Sexiest Men” the best—watch to find out who won!

Appearing: