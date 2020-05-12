Also available on the nbc app

Jennifer Love Hewitt and Mario Lopez go way back! The actress spoke with Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles via video chat and shared some sweet stories of her and Mario living in the same building as they grew up. Jennifer revealed that not only did her mom give Mario dating advice, but the “Saved By The Bell” hunk took Jennifer to her first-ever high school dance! The 41-year-old also opened up about playing a first responder on the show “9-1-1,” calling it “the biggest honor.” The show just wrapped their season finale on Monday.

