Access Hollywood's Mario Lopez and his kids Gia and Dominic pulled off the ultimate dance party for residents living at the Lincoln Meadows Senior Living Community in Colorado, by showing them some TikTok dance moves. Mario and his kids taught the thrilled seniors how to do a special dance choreographed by Gia and they got a heartwarming reaction! Then the young-at-heart residents shared special messages with Mario and his family.

