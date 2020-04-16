Also available on the NBC app

Back to Bayside! The hit ‘90s sitcom “Saved By The Bell” released the first premiere for its reboot series on Wednesday, and the trailer featured more than a few familiar faces—including Access Hollywood’s own Mario Lopez. Mario is reprising his role of A.C. Slater alongside Elizabeth Berkley, who played Jesse Spano in the original series. The preview featured some new faces as well, as A.C. returned to the school not as a student, but as a teacher! The preview was one of a sampling of teasers for Peacock originals expected to debut in 2020 and 2021.

