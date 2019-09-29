Mario Lopez And Mark-Paul Gosselaar Relive Their Classic 'Saved By The Bell' Fight (EXCLUSIVE)

Also available on the NBC app

Access Hollywood's Mario Lopez reunites with "Saved by the Bell" pal Mark-Paul Gosselaar for the ultimate rewind into their Bayside High days. The guys revisit their characters' iconic hallway fight, which Mario reveals he choreographed! Though Slater and Zack Morris threw down decades ago, are the guys up for a real-life showdown now? From what Mark-Paul has to say, they already have! Who do they think has the advantage today?

