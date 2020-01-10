Also available on the NBC app

Our favorite Bayside High alums have returned! Access Hollywood host Mario Lopez and co-star Elizabeth Berkley shared the first look from the set of the "Saved by the Bell" reboot as they stepped back into character as A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano. "We just shot our first scene, well not really our first scene, it was like a promo," Mario revealed. Elizabeth added, "Talk about being in a time machine! And I mean, I'm sorry, we look the same!" The forthcoming revival series will premiere on NBC's streaming service Peacock launching in April 2020.

