Nanny extraordinaire Jo Frost joined Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez for “Access Daily” which is filming the show remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Lifetime reality series star gave some tips on managing homeschooling, “I want parents to cut themselves some slack…the reality is we’re not homeschooling, we’re in a crisis and in a pandemic and trying to homeschool,” Jo explained. Mario seeks advice to get his children to go to bed earlier during the pandemic since they’ve been going to sleep later and later.

