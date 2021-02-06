Also available on the nbc app

Lady Gaga's mystery Marine is sharing behind-the-scenes details from inauguration day! Marine Corps Captain Evan Campbell was chosen to be the "Stupid Love" singer's escort as she made her way to the mic to sing "The Star-Spangled Banner." As he told Task and Purpose, he landed the high-profile gig during rehearsal the day before, when it became apparent Gaga's voluminous couture gown might be hard to walk in. “They basically looked around and I was one of the taller, larger individuals, and they just asked if I would be willing to assist and I was more than happy to,” he said. Cpt. Cambell shared more details about the heartwarming moments they shared before walking out arm in arm for her big song.

