Also available on the nbc app

Dita Von Teese is breaking her silence following multiple disturbing allegations against her ex-husband, Marilyn Manson. The burlesque performer shared a statement on Instagram on Feb. 3, two days after actress Evan Rachel Wood and multiple other women went public with claims Manson had abused them, which the singer has denied. "Please know that the details made public do not match my personal experience during our 7 years together as a couple. Had they, I would not have married him in December 2005,” Von Teese wrote in part. She went on to claim, “I left 12 months later due to infidelity and drug abuse.”

Appearing: