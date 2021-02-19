Also available on the nbc app

Marilyn Manson is being investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department for the domestic violence allegations made against him. "The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Special Victims Bureau is investigating allegation(s) of domestic violence involving Mr. Brian Warner, also known as 'Marilyn Manson,' who works in the music industry," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "The incidents occurred between 2009 and 2011 when Mr. Warner lived in the city of West Hollywood."

