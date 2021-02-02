Also available on the nbc app

Marilyn Manson was dropped by his record label, Loma Vista Recordings, after Evan Rachel Wood accused the singer of "horrifically abusing" her "for years." "In light of today’s disturbing allegations by Evan Rachel Wood and other women naming Marilyn Manson as their abuser, Loma Vista will cease to further promote his current album effective immediately," the music label tweeted. "Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects."

