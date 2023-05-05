Marie Osmond is sharing a rare photo with her husband Steve Craig on their 12-year wedding anniversary! On Thursday, the singer shared a precious snap of her posing with her man on a boat writing, “We chose May 4th, (my son Michael and my Moms birthday) to symbolically have them with us in spirit when we remarried. Happy 12 Anniversary to the love of my life!” Marie and Steve have been married twice. They tied-the-knot in 1982 but divorced in 1985. They rekindled their love a few decades later and got married for a second time in 2011.

