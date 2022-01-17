Main Content

Marie Osmond Calls Betty White 'Truly One Of The Greats' As She Recalls Working With Her

CLIP01/17/22

Marie Osmond joined Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez on Access Daily to talk about her latest album "Unexpected" and also share some fun stories with her former co-star, the late Betty White. After sharing a few funny memories about Betty, Marie ended with, "I could tell you story after story, but just truly one of the greats." You can listen to Marie's new album "Unexpected" available now.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Go to show page
Tags: marie osmond, Betty White, great, Unexpected, music
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.