Mariah Carey nearly escaped a fashion emergency! The 52-year-old songstress’s glam squad came to her rescue Monday night when one of her dress straps broke mid-performance during her appearance at the Moët & Chandon event in New York City. After the performance she broke down what happened to her fans on Twitter. “My gosh, it was very, very close to being a full-on scandal but we made it work,” she said.

