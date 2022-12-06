Main Content

Mariah Carey’s Glam Team Rushes To Her Side After Fashion Emergency Mid-Performance

CLIP12/06/22

Mariah Carey nearly escaped a fashion emergency! The 52-year-old songstress’s glam squad came to her rescue Monday night when one of her dress straps broke mid-performance during her appearance at the Moët & Chandon event in New York City. After the performance she broke down what happened to her fans on Twitter. “My gosh, it was very, very close to being a full-on scandal but we made it work,” she said.

