Mariah Carey and her daughter Monroe served up looks in the snow! The mother-daughter duo twinned in matching ski outfits as they hit the slopes rocking metallic pink jackets, black pants and beanies. And the 11-year-old is catching up to her mom—literally! She is almost as tall as the Grammy winner. “Matching ensems on the slopes!” Mimi captioned the carousel of pictures, which includes an adorable photo of the two smiling on a ski lift.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight