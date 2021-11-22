Main Content

Mariah Carey Was A 'Stage Mom' For Monroe's Modeling and Believes Moroccan Will Be YouTube Star

Mariah Carey is ready for the holidays! The mom-of two is celebrating the holiday season in a big way this year. Access Hollywood spoke to the "All I Want For Christmas Is You" singer ahead of her new Apple TV plus Christmas special and she teased her plans for the holidays. She also showed her support for Britney Spears' conservatorship ending. "I think everybody deserves to be free," she said. "Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues," debuts globally on Friday, December 3rd on Apple TV plus.

