Also available on the nbc app

Mariah Carey is ready for the holidays! The mom-of two is celebrating the holiday season in a big way this year. Access Hollywood spoke to the "All I Want For Christmas Is You" singer ahead of her new Apple TV plus Christmas special and she teased her plans for the holidays. She also showed her support for Britney Spears' conservatorship ending. "I think everybody deserves to be free," she said. "Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues," debuts globally on Friday, December 3rd on Apple TV plus.

Appearing:

S2021 E0 7 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution