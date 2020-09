Also available on the nbc app

Mariah Carey is opening up to Oprah Winery! The 50-year-old icon sat down with the media mogul for her new show "The Oprah Conversations," and the two discussed a wide range of topics during the candid interview. In a sneak peek clip of the Apple TV+ show, which is set to premiere on Sept. 24, Mariah got honest about the struggles she felt growing up with her hair due to being biracial.

Appearing: