Also available on the nbc app

Mariah Carey is continuing to own her title of queen of the holiday season and this time it comes with a chill! The "All I Want For Christmas Is You" singer shared a video of herself with her 10-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, on their holiday vacation. In the clip Mariah, her daughter, and her son all roll around in the snow before racing back to the warmth of the jacuzzi. "We're about to do an Aspen tradition that we love to do," Mariah said to the camera before jumping in the wintery mix.

Appearing:

S2021 E0 2 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution