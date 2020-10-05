Also available on the nbc app

Mariah Carey is opening up about her relationship history in her new memoir, but there's a former flame who didn't make the cut. When "The Meaning of Mariah Carey" hit shelves last week, readers noticed the book had no mention of James Packer, the Australian billionaire who was briefly engaged to Mimi in 2016. "If it was a relationship that mattered, it's in the book. If not, it didn't occur," Mariah told the Guardian about omissions, adding of James: "We didn't have a physical relationship, to be honest with you."

Appearing: